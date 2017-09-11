A limousine and motorcycle were involved in a serious accident on Saturday afternoon. It was just after 3:00 p.m. that the motorcycle was driving down Briggs near Fourth Avenue when it was hit by the limo which was turning onto Briggs from Fourth. The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were taken to Silver Cross Hospital with serious injuries. The driver had a head injury while the passenger had a leg injury.
Motorcycle and Limo Accident in Joliet Leaves Two with Serious Injuries
Sep 11, 2017 @ 12:01 AM