Motorcycle Ride For The Homeless
By Monica DeSantis
|
Jun 7, 2017 @ 8:08 AM

Calling on all motorcycle riders. The second annual charity ride for “Heroes for the Homeless” rolls along on Saturday June 24th. The fundraiser will benefit the homeless, veterans, seniors and others in need within our community through programs provided by Catholic Charities. Riders will gather at Skooter’s Roadhouse in Shorewood at 10:30am. The cost is $25 per driver and $15 a passenger. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Visit CatholicCharitiesJoliet.org.

Related Content

Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery to Dedicate Life...
State Rep Larry Walsh, Jr Says Any “Budget S...
Rauner Loses Another Springfield Ally
Mental Health Facility Proposed For Silver Cross H...
NLRB Tells Rauner, AFSCME that Negotiations Will N...
Glitz And Glamour For Oscar Viewing Party At Billi...
Comments