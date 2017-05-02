Motorist Saved From Flooded Royce Road In Bolingbrook

Chicagoland is feeling the effects of several days of heavy rain. Multiple roads are closed because of flooding, including in suburban Grayslake and Bolingbrook. Parts of the Irving Park Cemetery in Chicago and the football field at St. Francis High School in Wheaton are under water. The National Weather Service says the heaviest rain fell in the southwest suburbs. A woman had to be saved from a flooded road in Bolingbrook from the DuPage River. Bolingbrook Fire department responded when ABC 7’s weatherman was near Royce Road and Route 53 and called 911 after observing a woman standing by her car along the flooded road. Bolingbrook Fire Department Chief Dan Graff tells ABC 7—he’s thankful the motorist wasn’t in a fast moving current, because it would have been a different scenario.

File photo: Bike path along DuPage River in Bolingbrook flooded out