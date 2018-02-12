So Much Snow, So Much Digging

With the recent snowfall the Plainfield Fire Protection District is asking for your help clearing snow from around fire hydrants. Fire crews have been out clearing snow from hydrants but have not been able to reach every single fire hydrant. To help out please clear a 3 foot diameter around the fire hydrant with a 1 foot path to the curb. A clear fire hydrant will save precious time during an emergency. Please contact the Plainfield Fire Protection District at 815-436-5335 if you have any questions.

Plainfield firefighters dig out fire hydrants on February 11th