Multiple Will County Chipotle’s Suffer Malware Attack

Chipotle Mexican Grill is reporting that seven of their Will County area restaurants were recently hit by a malware that was designed to access customers credit card information. The data breach is said to have taken place from late March to early April. Customers are being asked to check their band and credit card statements. The Will County restaurants in question are:

2828 Plainfield Road in Joliet

2609 W. Jefferson Street in Joliet

274 S. Weber Road in Bolingbrook

11129 W. Lincoln Hwy. in Frankfort

14114 S. Bell Road in Homer Glen

12720 Route 59 in Plainfield

253 Weber Road in Romeoville