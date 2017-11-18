Murder Charges Filed In Connection with Death of Kaitlyn Kearns

Three counts of first-degree murder have been filed against a 32-year-old Coal City man in connection with the death of Mokena bartender Kaitlyn Kearns. Jeremy Boshears was charged Friday with Concealment of a Homicidal Death in Kankakee County where his bond was set at $250,000. The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office took custody of Boshears and he was transferred to the Kankakee County Detention Center where he still remains. Those charges were secured after Sheriff’s detectives located Kaitlyn’s body in her 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was parked inside a pole barn in Aroma Park Township in Kankakee County. The three counts of first-degree murder allege that Boshears shot Kaitlyn Kearns in the head with a firearm on Nov. 13. Will County Circuit Judge Carla Alessio Policandriotes reviewed the murder case and signed an arrest warrant that included a $10 million bond. A court date has yet to be scheduled. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe has agreed it is appropriate to prosecute all charges in Will County. He has agreed to dismiss his charge so that a similar charge can be filed in Will County as part of the overall prosecution of this case.