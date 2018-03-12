Murder Charges Officially Filed in Joliet Bar Shooting

Murder charges have officially been filed against the man accused of shooting two individuals at Izzy’s Bar in Joliet in the early-morning hours of March 9. 55-year-old Patrick K. Gleason, of the 1600 block of Dearborn in Crest Hill, was charged with five counts of First-Degree Murder alleging he shot and killed Daniel Rios III. Gleason also was charged with three counts of Attempt First-Degree Murder, one alleging he shot Thomas Izquierdo with a firearm, and two alleging he pursued Artis Henderson with a loaded firearm and then shot at Artis Henderson. He also faces one count of Aggravated Battery With a Firearm and one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. Bond for Gleason has been set at $10 million. Gleason is scheduled to appear in court next at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 13 .