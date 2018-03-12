Murder Charges Officially Filed in Joliet Bar Shooting
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 12, 2018 @ 2:18 PM
Will County Sheriff Mug Shot - Patrick K. Gleason

Murder charges have officially been filed against the man accused of shooting two individuals at Izzy’s Bar in Joliet in the early-morning hours of March 9. 55-year-old Patrick K. Gleason, of the 1600 block of Dearborn in Crest Hill, was charged with five counts of First-Degree Murder alleging he shot and killed Daniel Rios III. Gleason also was charged with three counts of Attempt First-Degree Murder, one alleging he shot Thomas Izquierdo with a firearm, and two alleging he pursued Artis Henderson with a loaded firearm and then shot at Artis Henderson. He also faces one count of Aggravated Battery With a Firearm and one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. Bond for Gleason has been set at $10 million. Gleason is scheduled to appear in court next at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 13 .

RELATED CONTENT

Village of Manhattan Files Suit Against Village of Elwood Over Proposed NorthPoint Project Joliet West High School Freshman Defies School District GoFundMe Page Shatters Modest Goal Body Found In Pond Identified Clerical Associates, CNC machinist Trainee Are Some Jobs At WCWC Job Fair I-80 Ramp To Center Street Will Close Tuesday
Comments