Murder Suicide in Joliet, A Mom And Twin Daughters Are Dead

Autopsies are expected today after a mother and her twin girls were found dead inside a home in the 400 block of N. Reed Street on Monday afternoon.

The Will County Coroner has identified the victims as 41-year-old Celisa Henning, and her twin daughters, Makayla Henning and Addison Henning. Both girls were 6 years old and attended St. Paul the Apostle school.

The twins girls were shot and then the mother allegedly turned the gun on herself. Police received a call about a death investigation shortly after 3pm, when the husband of Celisa arrived home to the gruesome scene. He tells police that his wife was not depressed but acting strangely in the last few days. There was a suicide note found at the scene.

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk said in a press release, he’d like to extend his condolences to the family and friends of those affected by this horrific incident.