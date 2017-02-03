Murder Suicide In Monee

The Monee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday night. It was in the 4900 Block of Main Street that Monee Police responded to call of shots fired in a residential neighborhood near Will-Center Road. The multiple shooting involved three family members, occurring at approximately 8:10 Wednesday night. Two family members died, including the man who allegedly shot them.

A female called 911 operators and reported that a man had a gun, then the line went dead. When officers arrived they discovered two shooting victims. Two other teenagers in the home identified the victims as their mother and sister. They told officers that their father had shot both victims and had fled the scene. The mother and sister were transported to the hospital. Thirty-six-year-old Tiffany Lee, was later pronounced dead at Olympia Fields.

The father 40-year-old Damien Lee, was found in University Park in a car with a self inflicted gunshot wound.