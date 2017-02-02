Murder Suicide In Monee

The Monee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on the 4900 Block of Main St. The multiple shooting involved three family members, occurring at approximately 8:10 Wednesday night.

Monee Police responded to “shots fired” call in the residential neighborhood near Will-Center Rd. Upon arrival, officers learned that a 47-year-old male suspect had fled the scene and drove away after shooting two family members, leaving one in critical condition, the other in serious condition. The critically injured female family member was later pronounced dead at Olympia Fields.

At approximately 9:40p.m., Officers and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to Will-Center Rd and Dralle Rd for a possible sighting of the suspect vehicle. Upon arrival, officers from the Will County Sheriffs Police and University Park Police found the suspect fatally wounded.