Murder Suspect Accidentally Released from Stateville Recaptured in Georgia

A murder suspect who was accidentally released from the Stateville Correctional Center was recaptured in Georgia late Friday night. Garrett Glover was apprehended without incident in Lithonia, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta. He was arrested in the apartment of a person suspected to be a relative’s girlfriend and was found asleep on the floor. Glover was set free from the Stateville Correctional Center on Friday, February 24 after authorities determined he had served enough time for a 2014 attempted armed robbery conviction. However, Glover is awaiting trial in the deadly shooting of Larry Porter on the Dan Ryan Expressway. He will extradited to Cook County this week.