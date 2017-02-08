Murder Suspect Charged in Jailhouse Fight

A man facing a murder charge, whose parents died in an apparent murder-suicide last weekend, has been charged with an additional felony after allegdly participating in a fight at the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Blaique Morgan and anoth inmate were arguing with one another when a fight between the two broke out. Morgan is said to have punched the other inmate in the face several times. The other inmate was taken to a local hospital and treated before being returned to jail. Morgan is accused, along with his brother Amari, of killing their next door neighbor, Robert Bielec in January of 2016. The Morgan Brothers parents, Patrick and Angel, were found shot to death in the apartment over the weekend. Police are investigating the deaths as a possible murder suicide.