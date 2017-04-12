NAACP Joliet Branch to Host National Day of Prayer Ecumenical Service May 4

The NAACP Joliet Branch will host a National Day of Prayer Ecumenical Service on Thursday, May 4 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Jacob Henry Mansion Old Central Church located at 15 South Richards Street, Joliet, IL. The event is free and open to the public.

“This is the third year that NAACP President Mike Clark and I have the honor of hosting this day in Joliet,” said Minister Naurice Moffett. “During the service, we will pray for our community, schools, children, marriages, our nation and a variety of other topics.”

“This event is a much needed way to unite our community through the power of prayer,” said Clark. “The National Day of Prayer is a great way to remember the importance of depending on the wisdom of God when faced with critical decisions. It stands as a call for us to humbly come before God, seeking His guidance for our leaders and His grace upon us as a people.”

The NAACP is working in partnership with local churches and community organizations for the benefit of the community and invites people of all faiths to come together on May 4 to cover our community in prayer.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. The NAACP Joliet Branch says “The National Day of Prayer belongs to all Americans. It is a day that transcends differences, bringing together citizens from all backgrounds.”