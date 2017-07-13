Name Of Man Killed In Car Outside Joliet McDonald’s Released

The Will County Coroner released the name of the man shot and killed outside the McDonald’s on Jefferson Street in Joliet Wednesday morning. Twenty-five year old Anton J. Mable from Chicago was shot as he sat in a the parking lot of the Mcdonald’s at the corner of West Jefferson Street and Woodlawn Avenue. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. The passenger in the vehicle who was not shot managed to move Mable so he can drive him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at Presence St. Joseph Hospital. Joliet Police say, an unknown man began firing rounds at the parked vehicle from the sidewalk. There were multiple shots fired into the vehicle that entered through the front passenger side window and door. The victim, who was in the driver’s seat, was struck once in the right side of his head.

Joliet Police Investigators are actively working this case and are canvassing the area for possible video surveillance of the shooting. The Joliet Police is asking for any information from the public who may have been in the area during the time of the shooting to please call the Joliet Police Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.