Naperville Man Charged With Child Luring In Plainfield Township

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of Scott P. Flanagan, age 25, of 1145 Needham Drive in Naperville for child luring, criminal sexual abuse, and traveling to meet a minor. The Sheriff’s office was contacted on Saturday, October 28th, around 11:45am, by a concerned citizen who reporting seeing suspicious activity in a vehicle that was parked at Mather Woods Forest Preserve on Renwick Road, Plainfield Township. Sheriff’s deputies went to the scene and spoke with Flanagan and an underage female. Both stated that they had met via an online social media site and had met up on two or three prior occasions.

Flanagan was brought to the Sheriff’s Investigation Division where he was further questioned. He made statements implicating himself and was then charged. He was transported to the Adult Detention Facility. Additional charges are expected.