NASCAR Comes To Chicagoland Speedway Next Weekend, Featuring Celebrity Drivers And Musical Stars

NASCAR Weekend is next weekend at the Chicago Speedway.

NASCAR comes to the track from Wednesday, June 27th, when the Campground opens at noon, and a Race Fan Rally happens in Joliet at 5:00 p.m. — then get ready for NASCAR action all weekend long, through Sunday, July 1st.

Racing action and NASCAR star drivers will, of course, be the main act that weekend at the track. But highlighting the weekend will be concerts and other special events.

Another new project at the speedway is called the “Sound Track at Chicagoland Speedway.” Scott Paddock is the president of Chicago Speedway. He says the venue has procured four Chicago elevated train cars which will make up a stage in Champion’s Park, where a series of concerts will be presented.

“We’re building a stage with this rail car theme,” says Paddock. “We want to be the Ravinia of the southwest suburbs. Long term, there will be a permanent stage there with an on-going summer concert series.”

Next weekend’s NASCAR event has a patriotic theme — called “Stars and Stripes Weekend.”

For more information, a complete schedule of events and tickets, go to the Chicagoland Speedway website.