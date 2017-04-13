Recruitment Firm Being Hired To Find Hock’s Replacement

At a special Joliet City Council meeting last night the council decided to hire a recruitment firm to find the replacement for City manager Jim Hock. GovHR out of Oak Brook is tasked with finding Hock’s replacement. The city used the firm to find Hock when Tom Thanas left. The recruitment firm took five to six months to find Hock. The firm believes they can find a candidate within 3 months because the know the history and culture of Joliet according to Joliet City Councilman John Gerl.

Hock’s last day is May 3rd. He resigned after fulfilling his three year contract following the April 4th election. Hock told Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk that the last three years in Joliet has been the most gratifying in his 39 year career in government.