National Parks quilt exhibition book now on sale at Forest Preserve visitor centers

If you can’t wait to see the “Inspired by the National Parks” quilt exhibition coming to the Forest Preserve District of Will County this summer, you can buy a copy of the book that details the collection to tide you over.

“Inspired by the National Parks, Their Landscapes and Wildlife in Fabric Perspectives,” was created by Virginia resident Donna DeSoto, who spearheaded the quilt exhibition. The book will be available for purchase for $30 while inventories last at three Forest Preserve visitor centers: Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township and Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet.

The quilt collection was created in honor of the National Park Service’s 100th anniversary in 2016, and it features 177 quilts, three each for all 59 national parks. Four Forest Preserve visitor centers will host quilts from Sunday, June 17, to Tuesday, July 3. For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

(Photo by Forest Preserve staff)