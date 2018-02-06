National Weather Service Alerts Motorists To Patchy Freezing Fog
By Monica DeSantis
|
Feb 6, 2018 @ 6:14 AM

Patchy freezing fog possible this morning. The National Weather Service says patching freezing fog is developing early this morning outside the Chicago metro area and will likely continue through daybreak. Visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile or less in some locations. Untreated surfaces may become slippery, especially bridges and overpasses. Motorists should be alert for rapidly changing visibility and icy conditions.

