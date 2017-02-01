National Weather Service Says February Could Be Mild And Dry

The month of January saw barely any snow. The total, as measured at O’Hare Airport is slightly more than an inch. That’s rare. Only seven years since 1885 saw snow totals of less than an inch. The normal snow totals for January is 10.8 inches.

National Weather Service Meteorologist in Romeoville, Amy Seeley says the latest one month guidance from the Climate Prediction Center shows the month of February could be mild and dry. Seeley says there is a 33-percent chance of above normal temperatures and 33-percent chance of below normal precipitation.

The average snow totals for the month of February is 9.1 inches.