Nation’s Oldest Collegiate A Cappella Group Performs At WJOL and Minooka Friday Night

The Whiffenpoofs from Yale University has a local member. John Kauffman from Minooka Community High School is one of the members. He was featured on WJOL a few years ago to talk about getting a 36 on his ACT. The Whiffenpoofs is the nation’s oldest collegiate a cappella group founded in 1909 at Mory’s Temple Bar in New Haven, Connecticut. Each year the group is comprised of Yale’s top 14 senior singers. They take a year off from school to tour the U.S. and more than 30 countries. This Friday night you can see them perform at Minooka High School Performing Arts Center at 7pm.

Click here for the Whiffenpoofs’ website and for tickets.