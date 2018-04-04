Nature Foundation Schedules Native Plant Seminars, Annual Plant Sale

The Nature Foundation of Will County, a nonprofit fundraising organization that supports the Forest Preserve District of Will County, is offering two free plant seminars in April and May as a prelude to the foundation’s annual “Bringing Nature Home Native Plant Sale.”

Registration is required for the seminars. To register for each seminar, visit the foundation’s website, www.willcountynature.org. The seminars are:

· Shrubs, Shrubs & More Shrubs! – 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. Discuss the benefits of using native shrubs in every type of landscape.

· Bringing Back the Monarchs – 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at Sugar Creek Administration Center. Learn how to garden with native plants to benefit monarchs, butterflies and other pollinators and wildlife.

A presale for the native plant sale will take place from 4-9 p.m. on Friday, May 18, at Sugar Creek. The presale costs $25 per person and gives guests exclusive access to plants before the public sale as well as food, drink and desserts. Tickets can be purchased on the foundation’s website.

The native plant sale is set for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 19. No registration or entry fee is required. More than 100 species of native perennials, shrubs and trees provided by Possibility Place Nursery in Monee will be available for purchase. Vendors and exhibitors also will be in attendance.

This year’s native plant sale is sponsored by Christopher B. Burke Engineering, Ltd.; Kavanagh Grumley & Gorbold, LLC; Leopardo; Enbridge; Brent Hassert Consulting, LLC; and Liberty Creative Solutions.