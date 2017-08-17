Nazi Graffiti Painted On Frankfort School

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Nazi graffiti that was painted on a Frankfort Township school earlier in the month. The graffiti was found on the roof of Indian Trail Elementary School on August 7th, during an inspection of the building. Along with the graffiti, staff also found damage to the roof surface and the rooftop air handlers. Authorities believe that the graffiti was painted some time between August 3rd and August 7th. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.