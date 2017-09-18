Neighbor Bangs on Front Door After Seeing Flames From Second Story Window in Romeoville Home

An alert neighbor in Romeoville called the fire department after seeing flames coming out of a house on Brimstone Road just after 8 this morning. Lockport Township Fire District Deputy Chief Paul Hertzman says the neighbor didn’t know if anyone was home at the time and banged on the door. Vehicles were in the driveway of the home but thankfully no one was home and no one was injured. The fire was struck within 20 minutes.

In total ten fire trucks arrives including engines from Romeoville and Plainfield. Cause of the blaze is not known.