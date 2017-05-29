New Accuser Suing Hastert Over Past Sexual Abuse

Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert arrives at the federal courthouse, Tuesday, June 9, 2015, in Chicago for his arraignment on federal charges that he broke federal banking laws and lied about the money when questioned by the FBI. The indictment two weeks ago alleged Hastert agreed to pay $3.5 million to someone from his days as a high school teacher not to reveal a secret about past misconduct. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Another former student is accusing former House Speaker Denny Hastert of sexual abuse. The unidentified man filed his lawsuit last week. He claims Hastert sexually assaulted him in the early 1970s, when the accuser was just a boy. Hastert is finishing his sentence for a financial crime related to hush money he was paying a different former student in order to keep that man quiet about sexual abuse. The new lawsuit also names Yorkville schools as being negligent in allowing Hastert access to young boys.