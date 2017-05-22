New Artificial Turf Being Installed at Two Disctrict 202 High Schools

Artificial turf will be installed at two District 202 high schools beginning Tuesday May 23rd. Plainfield East and North High Schools will have artificial turf installed this summer. Last year Plainfield Central and South had their turf installed. The project should be completed by September of this year. The cost for all four high schools is 6.5 million dollars. Tax exempt working cash bonds were sold to finance the capital project.

The artificial turf will allow all four high schools to use their stadium field much more often. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lane Abrell says beside football games, the fields can be used for marching band practice, soccer and physical education classes since the worry of damaging the field is eliminated with artificial turf. The new turf will also save on maintenance costs by about 200-thousand dollars a year.