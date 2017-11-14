New Barbecue Restaurant Set to Debut in Romeoville

Doc Watson’s Smokehouse is coming to Romeoville. They are located at 444 N. Weber Road, in the commercial center near the intersection of Weber Rd. & 135th Street. Their tag line of “Low & Slow” promises an offering of rich, slow cooked meats with the smoky flavor diners love. “I think Doc Watson’s will be a great addition to Romeoville,” said Mayor Noak. “We’re proud to offer a variety of cuisine in town and a barbecue establishment will fit right in.” Doc Watson’s is hoping to open by November 18th. Follow them on Facebook!