New Barbecue Restaurant Set to Debut in Romeoville
By Evan Bredeson
|
Nov 14, 2017 @ 2:40 PM

Doc Watson’s Smokehouse is coming to Romeoville. They are located at 444 N. Weber Road, in the commercial center near the intersection of Weber Rd. & 135th Street. Their tag line of “Low & Slow” promises an offering of rich, slow cooked meats with the smoky flavor diners love. “I think Doc Watson’s will be a great addition to Romeoville,” said Mayor Noak. “We’re proud to offer a variety of cuisine in town and a barbecue establishment will fit right in.” Doc Watson’s is hoping to open by November 18th. Follow them on Facebook!

