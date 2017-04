At the Romeoville Village Board meeting on Wednesday night new plans were presented to the Board for a new Holiday Inn Express and Suites. The new hotel will be a four story building and contain 96 guest rooms. The location will be along Normantown Road near the newly remodeled Bowlero. The hotel is expected to contain a swimming pool, meeting rooms, fitness center, business center, a breakfast/lounge space, and an outdoor patio.