New Director of Safety and Security At Valley View School District

The Valley View School District Board of Education approved the hiring of Carter Larry as Director of Safety and Security at the December 11 Regular Board Meeting. Larry succeeds Leroy Brown who served Valley View School District until the time of his passing on Oct. 31, 2017.

Larry is a familiar face in the Bolingbrook community as he served as a member of the Bolingbrook Police Department for 20 years. His wide range of duties included service as a school liaison officer from 1999 through 2007.

Larry left the Bolingbrook Police Department in 2016 to become a security analyst for The Horton Group in Orland Park. Among his duties were to manage and implement security awareness in order to mitigate and manage risks for clients.