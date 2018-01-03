New Elwood Village President Sworn In

Elwood has a new Village President. Trustee Doug Jenko was sworn in at the January 3rd village board meeting. Jenko is replacing Todd Matichak who resigned in December after being elected to the Village President position in April. Matichak stated that personal reasons were the purpose from stepping down after only nine months on the job. The resignation comes in the middle of a debate on the controversial Compass Business Park, a 2,200 acre $1.2 billion development under consideration within the village.