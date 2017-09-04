New Executive Director in Charge of Fundraising For Lincoln-Way Foundation

The Lincoln-Way Foundation for Educational Excellence appointed Robert Bob J. Kennedy as the new Executive Director in charge of leading the groups fundraising efforts.

Kennedy has been a part of the Foundation for 12 years serving as Board Director for two terms, as well as volunteering. He comes to the Foundation with a wealth of fundraising knowledge and an extensive banking background having worked with local businesses for over 30 years.

“I am elated about this opportunity to expand my role with the Foundation. The current Board is progressive, positive and involved in all facets of the fundraising efforts needed to successfully generate funds for all three Lincoln-Way schools,” Kennedy said.

“My goal is simple: to grow and expand our successful fundraising efforts; solidify our current partnerships; and explore new opportunities and partnerships that will have a positive contribution and impact to our mission.”

Kennedy and his wife, Erin, are Frankfort residents and both of his children are graduates of Lincoln-Way East. He is currently an elected trustee in the Village of Frankfort with prior experience as the Village Clerk.

The Foundation has an approximate 20 person, volunteer Board of Directors. Since 1994, the Foundation has donated millions back to the school district to benefit the students academically and help to fund various classroom tools and scholarships for the LW students.