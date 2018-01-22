New Home Starts In Channahon Shatter Previous Year Record

Channahon is a hotbed of construction for new housing permits. Channahon Mayor Missy Schumacher says 2017 saw the most new building activity since the pre-recession era.

2017 exceeded the previous 10 years of new construction. There were 106 new housing permits in Channahon compared to 105 permits in the previous 9 years combined. Not surprisingly, the value of all construction permitted throughout the Village also increased by nearly 40% over 2016. According to the Village of Channahon Community Development report, this will have a projected impact of increasing EAV (Equalized Assessed Valuation) by roughly $21.7- million.

Mayor Schumacher says the significance of new housing starts is a sign of a growing community attracting restaurants and other businesses to the area.

Casey’s in Channahon is opening a second location.

Adding commercial businesses in Channahon could take the burden off tax payers. Mayor Schumacher says a couple of new restaurants are expected to open in Channahon.

The owners of Big Fish Grill opened another restaurant in Channahon, called Pesciolino Osteria which means ‘little fish’ in Italian.