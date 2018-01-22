New Home Starts In Channahon Shatter Previous Year Record
By Monica DeSantis
|
Jan 22, 2018 @ 6:24 AM
photo/ss

Channahon is a hotbed of construction for new housing permits. Channahon Mayor Missy Schumacher says 2017 saw the most new building activity since the pre-recession era.

2017 exceeded the previous 10 years of new construction. There were 106 new housing permits in Channahon compared to 105 permits in the previous 9 years combined. Not surprisingly, the value of all construction permitted throughout the Village also increased by nearly 40% over 2016. According to the Village of Channahon Community Development report, this will have a projected impact of increasing EAV (Equalized Assessed Valuation) by roughly $21.7- million.

photo/ss

Mayor Schumacher says the significance of new housing starts is a sign of a growing community attracting restaurants and other businesses to the area.
Casey’s in Channahon is opening a second location.

Adding commercial businesses in Channahon could take the burden off tax payers. Mayor Schumacher says a couple of new restaurants are expected to open in Channahon.

The owners of Big Fish Grill opened another restaurant in Channahon, called Pesciolino Osteria which means ‘little fish’ in Italian.

Comments