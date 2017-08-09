New Illinois Law Lets Teens Become Organ Donors
By Evan Bredeson
|
Aug 9, 2017 @ 4:07 AM

A new state law lets Illinois’ newest drivers sign up to become organ donors. Governor Rauner yesterday signed what’s being called the Drive for Life Act. The law lets 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds register as organ donors, but their parents would still have to sign off on the final decision. Illinois is one of the last states in the country to allow young drivers to become organ donors. The governor says he hopes hundreds of thousand of people now join the state’s organ donor registry.

Related Content

Tours Of The Rialto On Wednesdays Begin This Week
First Tenants At Romeoville Uptown Square
Weekly Job Fair This Thursday At Workforce Center ...
Governor Rauner Joins Crowd at Lockport Township H...
Say Goodbye to Your Christmas Tree, The City Will ...
Crash In Lemont Kills Two People
Comments