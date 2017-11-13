New Lenox Fire Department Collects Toys For Tots

The New Lenox Fire Protection District is now collecting items for Toys for Tots. Area residents will be able to drop off new, unwrapped toys at each of the four fire stations.

Collection dates run through December 6th. Any toys collected after that date will be delivered to the New Lenox Township and Silver Cross Hospital.

New Lenox Fire Department Chief Adam Riegel says, “We are happy to once again support the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve with their Toys for Tots Program.” Riegal says “Last year we were able to collect several hundred toys for less fortunate children in our area with the help of our district’s residents.”

The mission of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.