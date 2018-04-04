New Lenox Fire Protection District May Receive Loan to Reopen Firehouse
By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 4, 2018 @ 11:36 PM
New Lenox Fire Protection District Toys for Tots

Just days after announcing that they would be closing a firehouse due to budget cuts following a failed referendum for a tax hike, the New Lenox Fire Protection District is currently discussing the possibility of receiving a loan from the village to continue services. The two sides are currently discussing an intergovernmental agreement for a $450,000 that would allow Fire Station #2 on N. Cedar Road to remain open until the end of the calendar year. The district would repay the loan from the village upon the passing of a referendum. The New Lenox Fire Protection District has not had a tax increase since 1989 and have tried five times over the last 12 years to pass such a referendum. The New Lenox Village Board will review the loan proposal at their upcoming board meeting on April 9th.

RELATED CONTENT

