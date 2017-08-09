New Lenox to Hold Rally for Retired Patriot Linebacker Rob Ninkovich

The Village of New Lenox will host parade and rally for Lincoln-Way Central alum, Joliet Junior College Graduate and former New England Patriots Linebacker Rob Ninkovich on Sunday, August 13th beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Village Commons, located at 1 Veterans Parkway in New Lenox. Ninkovich recently retired after 11 seasons in the NFL, 7 with the Patriots. Ninkovich was also a two time SuperBowl champion with New England. The parade kicks off at 10am in the Village Commons and will end with a rally at the New Lenox Performing Arts Pavilion Stage. Residents and fans are invited to line the parade route which is the entire loop of the Village Commons ring road
