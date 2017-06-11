New Lenox to Hold Meeting Regarding Incidents on Public Trails

New Lenox Mayor Tim Balderman, the Will County’s Sheriff’s Department, the Will County Board and the Will County Forest Preserve Police will be hosting a public meeting on Wednesday, June 14 to discuss several incidents that have taken place on public trails within the village. The latest incident occurred back in late May when a woman was harassed by two males in their late 20s at the Old Plank Road Trail. The meeting will take place at the New Lenox Police Department on Wednesday, June 14 at 6:00 p.m.