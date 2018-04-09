New Lenox Man Dies Following House Fire
By Monica DeSantis
|
Apr 9, 2018 @ 9:42 AM

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed to WJOL that last week’s fire in New Lenox is a fatal. Spokesperson Becky Schlikerman reports 69-year-old Larry Gordon Crabb Sr., died at Loyola University Medical Center on Friday, April 6 at 1:45 p.m. On Tuesday, April 3rd the New Lenox Fire Protection District was called to a residential fire in the 2200 block of Sanford Avenue. It was 9:30 in the morning. Two people were transported to Silver Cross Hospital for burns and smoke inhalation of which one was transported to Loyola in Maywood. The cause and manner of death is pending further studies at this time according to the spokesperson.

