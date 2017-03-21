New Lenox Mayor Hold Forum on Property Tax Freeze Says True Impact Not Being Explained

New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann wants to inform area residents of what he describes as a true property tax freeze impact.

Balderman says any talk of a budget resolution in Springfield has revolved around a property tax freeze. The length of the tax freeze has been discussed to be implemented for 2 years up to permanently.

Mayor Baldermann, NIU Public Finance Professor Jeremy Groves, and area local leaders will meet with residents from New Lenox, Frankfort, Mokena, Tinley Park and Manhattan to discuss what Balderman calls the “actual negative impact local taxing districts will feel from this legislation and how it would affect their ability to provide services.” The actual “savings” on a property tax bill will also be explained.

“The Governor and State legislators have a very difficult job ahead of them,” stated Mayor Baldermann. “They should make the tough choices to save Illinois, but not at the expense of the local governments that provide the day to day services.”

The forum will be held tonight at 6:30pm in the Lincoln Way Central High School auditorium.