New Lenox Police Department Gives Back And Hopes You Will Too

New Lenox is holding their the 9th annual “Cabin Fever” event this Saturday March 4th. Cabin fever is a free day of fun for kids of all ages and will include pizza, craft games and a reptile show. Officer Mike Jurka asks people bring a non-perishable food item donation to benefit local food pantries as part of the “Cops Care” program.

This Saturday’s event will be held at Martino Jr. High School on Joliet Hwy from 10am until 1pm. The “Cops Care” program in New Lenox is going on until March 24th and New Lenox is accepting non perishable food items at Village Hall and the New Lenox Police department. There is a friendly competition in the New Lenox School District 122. The class that brings in the most food will get a pizza party hosted by the police department.

Food will be sent to three pantries, St. Judes, New Life Church and New Lenox Township.