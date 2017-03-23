New Lenox Woman Reported Missing

New Lenox police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 50 year-old woman.

Nicole E. Homer was reported missing to New Lenox police on Sunday. She was last seen at her residence, which is located northwest of the intersection of Spencer Road and Joliet Highway. Homer last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black jacket and black boots and may be driving a tan 2001 Lexus 300 with a license plate of 138 1397.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall with a thin build, blond hair and blue eyes.

Please call the New Lenox Police Department at 815-485-2500 with any information.