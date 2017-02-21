New Orleans Theme For The Fifth Annual Breast Intentions of Illinois Fundraiser

The magical spirit of New Orleans will fill the Jacob Henry Mansion in Joliet when Breast Intentions of Illinois holds its fifth annual Mardi Gras Madness fundraiser this Friday.

The goal of Breast Intentions is to provide crisis intervention for women who are facing financial hardship as they battle breast cancer. Additionally, through the Pink Pact® initiative, it is the goal of Breast Intentions to educate young women about breast health and the need for regular breast self-examinations.

The event will be from 5:30pm to 10:30pm at the Jacob Henry Mansion ballroom. Tickets are 30-dollars per person or 35-dollars at the door. Casual attire and you can get tickets by going to breastintentionsofIllinois.com.