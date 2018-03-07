New Poll: 89-Percent Think Illinois Heading In Wrong Direction

A new poll says more than eight in ten people in the state think Illinois is heading in the wrong direction. The poll, released yesterday by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University, asked registered voters if they think the state, the country and their local community are on the right track. Pollsters say 89-percent of people said Illinois is headed in the wrong direction and 64-percent said the country is headed down the wrong path, but 54-percent said their local community is on the right track.