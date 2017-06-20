A new report says there’s almost 170-million dollars in pet projects included in the latest budget plan. “The Illinois News Network” broke the news over the weekend that the so-called Capitol Compromise contains a laundry list of local projects that lawmakers want the state to pay for. The list is full of street lights and local road projects, but also contains almost 20 thousand dollars for Morrison, Illinois’ planned farmers market center.
New Report Finds Pork In Republican Budget Plan
Jun 20, 2017 @ 11:30 AM