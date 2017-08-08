New Route 66 Pocket Guides Available to Public
By Evan Bredeson
|
Aug 8, 2017 @ 7:53 AM

A partnership between Will County and the Heritage Corridor Convention and Visitors Bureau has produced a new pocket guide which highlights locations along the Illinois portion of historic Route 66. The guide gives a detailed listing of restaurants and other iconic sights along the first interstate roadway in the United States. Also known as Main Street of America, Route 66 was established in 1926 and runs from Buckingham Fountain in Chicago, through Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, ending in Santa Monica, California. The 2,448 mile highway served as a major path for people moving to the West. The new pocket guide highlights local points of interest along this route. You can get more information on the Route 66 Pocket Guide by visiting jolietkicks.com

