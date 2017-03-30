New Schedule for WJOL/Don Ladas Baseball Tournament

The following is the revised schedule for the WJOL/Don Ladas Baseball Tournament:

All Thursday games will now take place on Friday March 31st with three games at Lockport and one game at Providence Catholic. The game at Providence will take place at 4:00pm between the Celtics and Minooka. The tripleheader at Lockport will start at 3:00pm between Joliet Central and Lincoln-Way West, Lockport will play Joliet West at 5:00pm and Plainfield Central against Joliet Catholic at 7:00pm. The games at Lockport will have a two-hour time limit meaning that no inning can start after the two hour limit is reached. The semifinal round on Saturday morning will now be played at Providence and Lockport with consolation bracket games starting at 9:00am and championship semifinals at 11:30am. The Silver Cross Field games will remain at Noon, 2:30pm, 5:00pm and 7:30pm.