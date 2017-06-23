New State Rep Selected in Will County
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jun 23, 2017 @ 3:29 PM

On Saturday afternoon, John Connor was selected as the new State Representative for the 85th Legislative District. Connor has been serving as prosecutor in the state’s attorneys office for the last 14 years. He was involved in the prosecution of both Drew Peterson and Christopher Vaughn. A new State Rep was need after Emily McCasey resigned in early June to move to the east coast after her husband accepted a new job.  Connor was immediately sworn in as House leadership in Springfield asked for him to be present for this weeks ongoing budget negotiations.

Related Content

Sixth Rabid Bat Found in Will County; September Pr...
Joliet Park District Moving Forward with East Side...
Man Fined $500 After Pleading Guilty to Incident w...
McAsey Replacement to be Selected Saturday
Workforce Job Fair Thursday January 26th
Few Defended Rialto at the Joliet City Council Mee...
Comments