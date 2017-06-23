New State Rep Selected in Will County

On Saturday afternoon, John Connor was selected as the new State Representative for the 85th Legislative District. Connor has been serving as prosecutor in the state’s attorneys office for the last 14 years. He was involved in the prosecution of both Drew Peterson and Christopher Vaughn. A new State Rep was need after Emily McCasey resigned in early June to move to the east coast after her husband accepted a new job. Connor was immediately sworn in as House leadership in Springfield asked for him to be present for this weeks ongoing budget negotiations.