New State Street Project Begins In Lockport

The State Street project in Lockport has begun. Utility work began in December and January but construction is noticeable to motorists. The removable of street lights and temporary light signals put in place.

Lockport City Manager Ben Benson calls this project a once in a century opportunity. IDOT will be adding a turn lane onto State Street to ease traffic on 9th Street. Plus Lockport will be adding streetscape features for beautification, costing 2-million dollars. The project will close one lane on the west side along State Street then flip to the east side in July. The State Street project will go from 8th to 10th Street. All businesses will remain open during construction.

Meanwhile, Marcus Movie theatres is moving to Lockport at 159th and I-355.

The theatre is expected to be open in early 2020. Benson says 30 new businesses have come to Lockport in the last year. To listen to the entire interview including the approval of an 80-million dollar infrastructure bill which will increase fuel tax by 5 cents on gas and 7 cents on diesel, click below.