New Tool To Combat Gambling Addiction

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month and a new program adds a texting service to help those with a gambling problem. Michael Gelatka the Illinois Gaming Machine Operators Association president wants to draw attention to the needs of players with a gambling addiction and hopes people use a text service. People use more smartphones so the video gaming industry is introducing text a counselor and online chat with a counselor.

In the state of Illinois there are over 26-thousand video gaming terminals in 6-thousand small businesses. Gamblers can text a counselor anytime, 24 hours a day, seven days a week by texting “ILGAMB” to 53342. Counselors are specially trained to work with addicted gamblers. Plus gamblers who are concerned about their gambling but not ready to admit they have a problem can sign up for a 12-week program that routinely sends out uplifting and supportive messages to wait 10 minutes while an urge to gamble comes up. Fifty-five percent of those surveyed reported it helped them enter a gambling counseling program.