New Year, New Job? Workforce Center of Will County Hosts Job Fair

Area job seekers are invited to attend a weekly job fair at the Workforce Center of Will County from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10th.

Among the positions employers will be looking to fill are assembler/inspector, CNC machinist trainee, forklift operators, home health aides, job coach, manual loaders and more.

WCWC Manager Susan Flessner said the events allow job seekers to meet with several employers at once.

“These job fairs are an efficient way for both job seekers and employers,” Flessner said. “Someone looking for a job can make many contacts in one day and employers are able to interview people on the spot.”

The weekly events are held at the Workforce Center of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100. The day and times vary.

Will County Executive Larry Walsh encourages job seekers to be prepared to take advantage of the weekly events.

“The Workforce Center of Will County is the place to go to find a job,” he said. “Susan Flessner and her staff work hard to organize these weekly job fairs that bring multiple employers to one location at one time.”

For additional information about the Workforce Center of Will County, go to www.will.works.